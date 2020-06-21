All apartments in Davie
4990 SW 111th Ter
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:45 PM

4990 SW 111th Ter

4990 Southwest 111th Terrace · (954) 290-8042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4990 Southwest 111th Terrace, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This totally remodeled, freestanding building has been completely rebuilt in 2012*impact windows*features include great room with laminate wood flooring*modern kitchen design with granite counters*tons of storage closets *separate laundry room*stunning modern baths*live on a quiet acre, lovely country view with lush landscaping* this building is totally separate from the owners' home in the front of the property*$350 separate monthly charge covers wifi, cable, water, sewer and electricity* excellent property, see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4990 SW 111th Ter have any available units?
4990 SW 111th Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4990 SW 111th Ter have?
Some of 4990 SW 111th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4990 SW 111th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4990 SW 111th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4990 SW 111th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4990 SW 111th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 4990 SW 111th Ter offer parking?
No, 4990 SW 111th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4990 SW 111th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4990 SW 111th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4990 SW 111th Ter have a pool?
No, 4990 SW 111th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4990 SW 111th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4990 SW 111th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4990 SW 111th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4990 SW 111th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4990 SW 111th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4990 SW 111th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
