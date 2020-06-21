4990 SW 111th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This totally remodeled, freestanding building has been completely rebuilt in 2012*impact windows*features include great room with laminate wood flooring*modern kitchen design with granite counters*tons of storage closets *separate laundry room*stunning modern baths*live on a quiet acre, lovely country view with lush landscaping* this building is totally separate from the owners' home in the front of the property*$350 separate monthly charge covers wifi, cable, water, sewer and electricity* excellent property, see today!