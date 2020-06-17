All apartments in Davie
2750 Jockey Circle

2750 Jockey Cir E · (954) 993-4760
Location

2750 Jockey Cir E, Davie, FL 33331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Jockey Circle, Davie, FL 33330 - 5 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Do to its location, characteristics and conditions, Its five comfortable rooms and four and a half baths, Excellent distributed in the two floors of the property, make the best property in the area today. Its location in front of the lake and very close to the security area of one of the entrances offer a competitive advantage in relation to the rest of the properties of the complex. The characteristics and details of the property are first class and make it a property without equal. Its excellent distribution and disposition of intimate and social area in perfect integration results in a property to enjoy as a family. constituting an excellent real estate investment. Came to know your new home in Florida. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582804 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Jockey Circle have any available units?
2750 Jockey Circle has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2750 Jockey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Jockey Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Jockey Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Jockey Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Jockey Circle offer parking?
No, 2750 Jockey Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2750 Jockey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 Jockey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Jockey Circle have a pool?
No, 2750 Jockey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Jockey Circle have accessible units?
No, 2750 Jockey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Jockey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 Jockey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Jockey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 Jockey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
