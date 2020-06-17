2750 Jockey Circle

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Jockey Circle, Davie, FL 33330 - 5 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Do to its location, characteristics and conditions, Its five comfortable rooms and four and a half baths, Excellent distributed in the two floors of the property, make the best property in the area today. Its location in front of the lake and very close to the security area of one of the entrances offer a competitive advantage in relation to the rest of the properties of the complex. The characteristics and details of the property are first class and make it a property without equal. Its excellent distribution and disposition of intimate and social area in perfect integration results in a property to enjoy as a family. constituting an excellent real estate investment. Came to know your new home in Florida. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582804 ]