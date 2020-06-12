All apartments in Davie
2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154

2154 Nova Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Nova Village Drive, Davie, FL 33317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Enjoy this beautifully renovated Townhouse with almost 2,000 Sq. Ft. This 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms spacious home has tile in main areas. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and new energy saving washer and dryer in its own laundry room. The living areas have open floors and are great for entertaining. Screened patio on ground floor and private screened terrace on Master bedroom. Go for a walk or a bike ride around the lake right in front and enjoy the community Pool, Tennis and Playground. Ideally located close to I-95, Costco, Nova University, Broward College and a very diverse shopping center full of restaurants. Great A+ Schools. Dont miss this opportunity, call today for a showing!

(RLNE5788420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have any available units?
2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have?
Some of 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 pet-friendly?
No, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 offer parking?
No, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 does not offer parking.
Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have a pool?
Yes, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 has a pool.
Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have accessible units?
No, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154 has units with air conditioning.
