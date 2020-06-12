2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Enjoy this beautifully renovated Townhouse with almost 2,000 Sq. Ft. This 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms spacious home has tile in main areas. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and new energy saving washer and dryer in its own laundry room. The living areas have open floors and are great for entertaining. Screened patio on ground floor and private screened terrace on Master bedroom. Go for a walk or a bike ride around the lake right in front and enjoy the community Pool, Tennis and Playground. Ideally located close to I-95, Costco, Nova University, Broward College and a very diverse shopping center full of restaurants. Great A+ Schools. Dont miss this opportunity, call today for a showing!



(RLNE5788420)