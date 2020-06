1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A 3RD BEDROOM, OFFICE, OR DEN! ACCESS INTO THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB WHICH HAS A GYM, 2 RESTAURANTS, TENNIS, GOLF AND MUCH MORE! TOP SCHOOL DISTRICT, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT! CENTRALLY LOCATED AND A FEW MILES FROM NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY! NO PETS PLEASE