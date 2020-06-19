All apartments in Davie
Find more places like 14891 SW 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davie, FL
/
14891 SW 20th St
Last updated April 25 2020 at 3:52 AM

14891 SW 20th St

14891 Southwest 20th Street · (305) 204-2333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14891 Southwest 20th Street, Davie, FL 33326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$21,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 9234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
Enjoy tranquility and elegance in this recently renovated home where no detail was left untouched. This impressive 6 bed, 7.5 bath home, just shy of 10,000sf is nothing short of style, beauty and sophistication. Entering the home, you are immediately immersed with views of Vista Lake from the grand living room with its soaring ceilings and oversized windows. Master suite with his and hers full bathrooms. Enjoy the Chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, offering excellent areas for dining and open bar entertaining. At close to an acre, accommodate guests all year long on your oversized patio with a pool right on the lake. Some of the many interior features include a home theater, elevator and custom-built bar. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14891 SW 20th St have any available units?
14891 SW 20th St has a unit available for $21,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14891 SW 20th St have?
Some of 14891 SW 20th St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14891 SW 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
14891 SW 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14891 SW 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 14891 SW 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 14891 SW 20th St offer parking?
No, 14891 SW 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 14891 SW 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14891 SW 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14891 SW 20th St have a pool?
Yes, 14891 SW 20th St has a pool.
Does 14891 SW 20th St have accessible units?
No, 14891 SW 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14891 SW 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14891 SW 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14891 SW 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14891 SW 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14891 SW 20th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33024
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave
Davie, FL 33314
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl
Davie, FL 33314
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln
Davie, FL 33328
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave
Davie, FL 33324
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way
Davie, FL 33328

Similar Pages

Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 Bedrooms
Davie Apartments with BalconyDavie Cheap Places
Davie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Condominiums

Apartments Near Colleges

Nova Southeastern UniversityWilliam T McFatter Technical College
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity