Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:37 PM

13850 SW 18th Ct

13850 Southwest 18th Court · (954) 554-6062
Location

13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL 33325

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3866 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms. New comfortable leather coach with multiple reclining seats and 75” smart tv. WiFi for 12+ devices. Home rests on 1-acre, backyard fenced with privacy hedges running the length of the property. Salt water pool with coconut palms and serine setting that makes for ultimate relaxation. Newly replaced central AC throughout with 3 zones. New appliances in beautiful spacious kitchen. Grand entry way. New outdoor kitchen by saltwater pool and basketball hoop for fun in the sun! Convenient to Sawgrass Mills Mall, Flamingo Gardens, Everglades tours, horseback riding stables & trails and FLL airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13850 SW 18th Ct have any available units?
13850 SW 18th Ct has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13850 SW 18th Ct have?
Some of 13850 SW 18th Ct's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13850 SW 18th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13850 SW 18th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13850 SW 18th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13850 SW 18th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 13850 SW 18th Ct offer parking?
No, 13850 SW 18th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13850 SW 18th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13850 SW 18th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13850 SW 18th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13850 SW 18th Ct has a pool.
Does 13850 SW 18th Ct have accessible units?
No, 13850 SW 18th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13850 SW 18th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13850 SW 18th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13850 SW 18th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13850 SW 18th Ct has units with air conditioning.
