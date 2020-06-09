13850 SW 18th Ct

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms. New comfortable leather coach with multiple reclining seats and 75” smart tv. WiFi for 12+ devices. Home rests on 1-acre, backyard fenced with privacy hedges running the length of the property. Salt water pool with coconut palms and serine setting that makes for ultimate relaxation. Newly replaced central AC throughout with 3 zones. New appliances in beautiful spacious kitchen. Grand entry way. New outdoor kitchen by saltwater pool and basketball hoop for fun in the sun! Convenient to Sawgrass Mills Mall, Flamingo Gardens, Everglades tours, horseback riding stables & trails and FLL airport.