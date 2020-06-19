921 Alava Ave.

Amenities

Centrally-located in Coral Gables near the Italian Village, this absolutely adorable home features ample natural light, original hardwood floors and large living spaces including dining room, living room and family room. The open concept kitchen is updated with custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built-in wine fridge. 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, generous cedar-lined built-out closets and full 2-car garage make this home a perfect 10! In addition, the charming covered front porch, canopied back patio and abundant green space allow for plenty of outdoor living and entertaining.