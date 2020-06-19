All apartments in Coral Gables
921 Alava Ave.
921 Alava Ave

921 Alava Avenue · (305) 608-8750
Location

921 Alava Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Country Club Section

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally-located in Coral Gables near the Italian Village, this absolutely adorable home features ample natural light, original hardwood floors and large living spaces including dining room, living room and family room. The open concept kitchen is updated with custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built-in wine fridge. 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, generous cedar-lined built-out closets and full 2-car garage make this home a perfect 10! In addition, the charming covered front porch, canopied back patio and abundant green space allow for plenty of outdoor living and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 921 Alava Ave have any available units?
921 Alava Ave has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 921 Alava Ave have?
Some of 921 Alava Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Alava Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 Alava Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Alava Ave pet-friendly?
No, 921 Alava Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 921 Alava Ave offer parking?
Yes, 921 Alava Ave does offer parking.
Does 921 Alava Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Alava Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Alava Ave have a pool?
No, 921 Alava Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 Alava Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 Alava Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Alava Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Alava Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Alava Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Alava Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

