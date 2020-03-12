828 Genoa St

Amenities

North Coral Gables home located on quiet tree lined street. Light filled, open floor plan great for family gatherings. Home features porcelain wood like floors throughout, spacious living room, dining room, family room & renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 4 oversized bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms. Large backyard with room for a pool. Located just minutes from downtown Coral gables, Venetian pool, Biltmore Hotel and Miami International Airport. Can be rented with or without furniture. Available to see after May 29, 2020