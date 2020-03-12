All apartments in Coral Gables
828 Genoa St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

828 Genoa St

828 Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Coral Gables
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

828 Genoa Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Granada

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
North Coral Gables home located on quiet tree lined street. Light filled, open floor plan great for family gatherings. Home features porcelain wood like floors throughout, spacious living room, dining room, family room & renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 4 oversized bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms. Large backyard with room for a pool. Located just minutes from downtown Coral gables, Venetian pool, Biltmore Hotel and Miami International Airport. Can be rented with or without furniture. Available to see after May 29, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Genoa St have any available units?
828 Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 828 Genoa St have?
Some of 828 Genoa St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
828 Genoa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Genoa St pet-friendly?
No, 828 Genoa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 828 Genoa St offer parking?
No, 828 Genoa St does not offer parking.
Does 828 Genoa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Genoa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Genoa St have a pool?
Yes, 828 Genoa St has a pool.
Does 828 Genoa St have accessible units?
No, 828 Genoa St does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Genoa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Genoa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Genoa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Genoa St does not have units with air conditioning.
