73 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with move-in specials

Greetings, Gators, and welcome to your Coral Gables, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Situated just a few miles south of downtown Miami, “The Gables” is home to the legendary University of Miami campus and plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most attractive and upscale apartments. Are you looking to score the dwellings of your dreams in “The City Beautiful?” Then you’ve come to the right place, lucky leasers, because we guarantee the listings in this handy little apartment guide...

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Gables? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Luxury rentals loaded with dynamite amenities (balconies, pools, fitness centers, modern interiors, individual washers/dryers, etc.) are standard fare in Coral Gables, where the average two-bedroom unit goes for around two grand and one-bedroom apartments typically cost $1500 and up. If you’re looking for an inexpensive apartment for rent in Coral Gables, we’re sorry to report they’re few and far between. Though they’re not really “inexpensive” by most of the country’s standards, there are a limited number of modest one-bedroom rentals near campus are usually available in the $1100 range. Pet-friendly apartments are also generally scarce (but not impossible to find by any means), so be sure to do some research (using this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, perhaps?) about a landlord’s pet policies before scheduling a visit if you’re roomie walks on all fours.

Square footage differs from complex to complex, but it’s safe to say that if you’re renting a one-bedroom apartment in Coral Gables you’ll have at least 750 square feet of living space to stretch out. Meanwhile, if you go the two or three-bedroom route, you’re looking at a minimum of 1000-1300 square feet. As far as panache goes, there’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter apartment complex in Coral Gables; instead, you can look forward to living the good life in a tree-lined, Mediterranean-style complex. Just be prepared to fork over a hefty security deposit ($600-$900, typically) and show proof of income and bank account info when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Coral Gables.

We recommend, that you spend plenty of time in the city to get a good feel for it before committing to an apartment lease.

You’ll find no shortage of entertainment options in Coral Gables, which boasts more than 20 public parks, 30 fine art galleries, numerous museums and historic landmarks, and a vibrant nightlife scene. Factor in a top-notch public transit system a wealth of shopping and dining destinations and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to fall in love with “The City Beautiful!”

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more