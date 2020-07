Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice duplex 2/2+DEN, Duplex in the heart of Coral Gables that looks and feels like a single family home!. Remodeled with tile floors throughout, kitchen with wood cabinets, s/s appliances and plenty of storage. Hurricane shutter and impact windows throughout, spacious brick paved patio, lush landscaping and plenty of parking.