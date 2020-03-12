All apartments in Coral Gables
730 Benevento Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:32 PM

730 Benevento Ave

730 Benevento Avenue · (844) 239-2663
Location

730 Benevento Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, 1551 sqft of living area. Washer/ Dryer inside the unit.
Car parking in front and back, quiet street on Benevento Avenue in Coral Gables.
Close distance to University of Miami. Great elementary, middle and high schools nearby.
Close to Merrick Park, easy and close access to Le June Road, Ponce De Leon and US-1 (South Dixie Highway). Convenient to get around everywhere in Miami.
To enter, First month, last month and one security deposit needs to be provided at time of signing lease.
Available from May 15th 2020 for one year lease or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Benevento Ave have any available units?
730 Benevento Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 Benevento Ave have?
Some of 730 Benevento Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Benevento Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 Benevento Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Benevento Ave pet-friendly?
No, 730 Benevento Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 730 Benevento Ave offer parking?
Yes, 730 Benevento Ave does offer parking.
Does 730 Benevento Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Benevento Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Benevento Ave have a pool?
No, 730 Benevento Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 Benevento Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 Benevento Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Benevento Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Benevento Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Benevento Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Benevento Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
