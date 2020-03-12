730 Benevento Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, 1551 sqft of living area. Washer/ Dryer inside the unit.

Car parking in front and back, quiet street on Benevento Avenue in Coral Gables.

Close distance to University of Miami. Great elementary, middle and high schools nearby.

Close to Merrick Park, easy and close access to Le June Road, Ponce De Leon and US-1 (South Dixie Highway). Convenient to get around everywhere in Miami.

To enter, First month, last month and one security deposit needs to be provided at time of signing lease.

Available from May 15th 2020 for one year lease or more.