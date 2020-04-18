All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:20 PM

718 S Valencia Ave

718 Valencia Ave · (305) 479-1054
Location

718 Valencia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
A Luxurious New Condo in the exclusive Biltmore Residential Community 2 beds and 2.5 baths plus a den. This modern apartment has high-end finishes, an open-plan floor with high ceilings, Wide bi-folding hurricane doors to a 400 ft terrace to create a perfect open seating for a family or friend reunion, utility and laundry room, built-in closets, marble, and laminated floors, Private elevator direct to Unit Foyer, High ceilings, energy-efficient AC unit, Smart ready apartment, 24/7 concierge, 2 parking spaces, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Located only a few blocks from restaurants/shopping/golf courses & everything downtown Coral Gables has to offer. The Biltmore Parc boutique condo is the ultimate retreat for the sophisticated Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S Valencia Ave have any available units?
718 S Valencia Ave has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 S Valencia Ave have?
Some of 718 S Valencia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 S Valencia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
718 S Valencia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S Valencia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 718 S Valencia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 718 S Valencia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 718 S Valencia Ave does offer parking.
Does 718 S Valencia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 S Valencia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S Valencia Ave have a pool?
No, 718 S Valencia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 718 S Valencia Ave have accessible units?
No, 718 S Valencia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S Valencia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 S Valencia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 S Valencia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 S Valencia Ave has units with air conditioning.
