718 S Valencia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry parking new construction

A Luxurious New Condo in the exclusive Biltmore Residential Community 2 beds and 2.5 baths plus a den. This modern apartment has high-end finishes, an open-plan floor with high ceilings, Wide bi-folding hurricane doors to a 400 ft terrace to create a perfect open seating for a family or friend reunion, utility and laundry room, built-in closets, marble, and laminated floors, Private elevator direct to Unit Foyer, High ceilings, energy-efficient AC unit, Smart ready apartment, 24/7 concierge, 2 parking spaces, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Located only a few blocks from restaurants/shopping/golf courses & everything downtown Coral Gables has to offer. The Biltmore Parc boutique condo is the ultimate retreat for the sophisticated Tenant.