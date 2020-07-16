637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683

Amenities

Mostly FURNISHED Coral Gables Townhouse: 15 minutes to airport, 30 minutes to Miami Beach. Completed 2016. Features gourmet eat-in-kitchen open to family room, Wolfe appliances, large kitchen island, quartz countertops, 48” Sub zero frig, interior courtyard with summer kitchen, mater suite and 2 guest rooms all with ensuite bathrooms and balconies, 2 car garage. Easy walk to Biltmore Hotel, and minutes from Miracle Mile and Merrick Park. Rent Pay Incl: Yard Maintenance. Listing info courtesy of BAR Invest Realty, LLC.

