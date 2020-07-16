All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683

637 Santander Ave · No Longer Available
Location

637 Santander Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT SANTANDER ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 270305

Mostly FURNISHED Coral Gables Townhouse: 15 minutes to airport, 30 minutes to Miami Beach. Completed 2016. Features gourmet eat-in-kitchen open to family room, Wolfe appliances, large kitchen island, quartz countertops, 48” Sub zero frig, interior courtyard with summer kitchen, mater suite and 2 guest rooms all with ensuite bathrooms and balconies, 2 car garage. Easy walk to Biltmore Hotel, and minutes from Miracle Mile and Merrick Park. Rent Pay Incl: Yard Maintenance. Listing info courtesy of BAR Invest Realty, LLC.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270305
Property Id 270305

(RLNE5897342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have any available units?
637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have?
Some of 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 currently offering any rent specials?
637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 is pet friendly.
Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 offer parking?
Yes, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 offers parking.
Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have a pool?
No, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 does not have a pool.
Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have accessible units?
No, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 has units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Santander Ave # 5 A10813683 does not have units with air conditioning.
