Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Shaded side of a spacious duplex, 1200 sf. encompassing 2 bedrooms & 2 baths.. Located on a lush & quiet tree lined street, with only local traffic and within walking distance to South Miami & U.M. Property has a fenced back yard and use of a park like side yard. Across the street from a small city park. L/A accompany. 24 hr. notice to show. 1 year or 6 month lease.