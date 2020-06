Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming property, in the heart of Coral Gables. You will fall in love!!! has everything you need. 3 bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. 3 full bathrooms. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertop. Nice backyard, laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Garage for one car. Rent include: Security Alarm (ADT), landscaping and waste (City of Coral Gables) .