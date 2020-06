Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

FANTASTIC 1 BED AND 1 BATH LOCATED AT HIGHT DEMAND BELLA MAJORCA CONDO IN CORAL GABLES. THIS UNIT HAS LOTS OF LIGHTS, CLOSET, TILE FLOOR AND MORE. IT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. ENJOY GREAT NEAR LOCATIONS SUCH AS: UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI, SHOPS AT MERRICK PARK, AMC SUNSET, AND MORE