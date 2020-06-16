All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

2530 Columbus Blvd

2530 Columbus Boulevard · (305) 962-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2530 Columbus Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This gorgeous home has seen a complete remodel on one of the most picturesque streets of Coral Gables. Brand new plumbing, electrical, drywall, AC ducts, appliances, solid wood doors & PGT casement windows are a few of the updates you???ll see. Extraordinary Italian flooring & high-end finishes are found throughout the nearly 4,000 sf open floor plan. The kitchen showcases Thermador appliances & Stosa wood cabinets. You???ll find gorgeous wall-to-wall glass tile in the bathrooms along with Grohe fixtures & a 10 ft ceiling in the master bedroom. The home has large windows & a sunroom that leads to an outdoor patio & a brand-new pool. The home comes with a full house generator & an underground gas tank. The perfect location puts you next door the park, tennis courts & the Biltmore hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Columbus Blvd have any available units?
2530 Columbus Blvd has a unit available for $15,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2530 Columbus Blvd have?
Some of 2530 Columbus Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Columbus Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Columbus Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Columbus Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Columbus Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 2530 Columbus Blvd offer parking?
No, 2530 Columbus Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Columbus Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Columbus Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Columbus Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2530 Columbus Blvd has a pool.
Does 2530 Columbus Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2530 Columbus Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Columbus Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Columbus Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Columbus Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2530 Columbus Blvd has units with air conditioning.
