2530 Columbus Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

This gorgeous home has seen a complete remodel on one of the most picturesque streets of Coral Gables. Brand new plumbing, electrical, drywall, AC ducts, appliances, solid wood doors & PGT casement windows are a few of the updates you???ll see. Extraordinary Italian flooring & high-end finishes are found throughout the nearly 4,000 sf open floor plan. The kitchen showcases Thermador appliances & Stosa wood cabinets. You???ll find gorgeous wall-to-wall glass tile in the bathrooms along with Grohe fixtures & a 10 ft ceiling in the master bedroom. The home has large windows & a sunroom that leads to an outdoor patio & a brand-new pool. The home comes with a full house generator & an underground gas tank. The perfect location puts you next door the park, tennis courts & the Biltmore hotel.