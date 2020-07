Amenities

Rarely available spacious 3/2 home in quiet Coral Gables tree-lined neighborhood! The home has a large, bright main living area as you enter. The master bedroom has a den attached with new modern sliding door to separate the space. Can be used as a 4th bedroom or office and has separate entrance. The home has hard wood floors, updated bathrooms and attached garage with washer/dryer inside. Separate living/dining area. The fenced in backyard is spacious and freshly landscaped. Pet considered with pet deposit. Two blocks from Shops at Merrick Park and less than 2 miles from University of Miami. Tenants responsible for water but lawn & trash are included. Students welcome. Available July 15th.