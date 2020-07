Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

** HUGE CORNER UNIT 2 BEDS /1 BATH IN DESIRABLE EDGE WATER DRIVE.** One of the most tranquil places in the heart of Coral Gables on a tree shaded street. New stainless steel appliances, new title floors, granite countertop on the kitchen, an overlooking pool recently renovated. Enjoy a great location closed to great schools and University of Miami. New water heater, new stove and brand new electric panel. Community laundry upgraded.