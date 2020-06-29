All apartments in Coral Gables
1581 Bird Rd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

1581 Bird Rd

1581 Southwest 40th Street · No Longer Available
Coral Gables
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
1 Bedroom Apartments
Location

1581 Southwest 40th Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Country Club Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home + bonus room in Coral Gables with over 1,900 SF. The home has tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen, a gated front porch, and covered patio. All windows and doors are equipped with accordion shutters allowing for full insurance discounts. Excellent location and walking distance to David Fairchild Elementary; an “A” school. Close to UM, the Biltmore, and Riviera Country Club, and downtown Coral Gables. If looking for investment, the property can cash flow near a 7% return.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Bird Rd have any available units?
1581 Bird Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 1581 Bird Rd have?
Some of 1581 Bird Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Bird Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Bird Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Bird Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Bird Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1581 Bird Rd offer parking?
No, 1581 Bird Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1581 Bird Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 Bird Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Bird Rd have a pool?
No, 1581 Bird Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Bird Rd have accessible units?
No, 1581 Bird Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Bird Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 Bird Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1581 Bird Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1581 Bird Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
