1581 Bird Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home + bonus room in Coral Gables with over 1,900 SF. The home has tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen, a gated front porch, and covered patio. All windows and doors are equipped with accordion shutters allowing for full insurance discounts. Excellent location and walking distance to David Fairchild Elementary; an “A” school. Close to UM, the Biltmore, and Riviera Country Club, and downtown Coral Gables. If looking for investment, the property can cash flow near a 7% return.