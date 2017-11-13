All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 14 2020

14610 Tarpon Dr

14610 Tarpon Drive · (305) 902-7303
Location

14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33158
King's Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay). The outside offers a perfect entertainment space around the pool or under the covered patio. Split floor plan with a large Master bedroom with a sitting area, walk-in closet, and an oversized shower. 3 bedrooms with 1 Jack & Jill bathroom and 1 bathroom with access to the pool area. Access to A-Rated public schools. The ocean is just 10 minutes from this marvelous community, as well as Dadeland Mall, Merrick Park, and The Falls, with great entertainment and shopping. Pool and yard maintenance included in rent. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 Tarpon Dr have any available units?
14610 Tarpon Dr has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14610 Tarpon Dr have?
Some of 14610 Tarpon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 Tarpon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14610 Tarpon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 Tarpon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14610 Tarpon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 14610 Tarpon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14610 Tarpon Dr does offer parking.
Does 14610 Tarpon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14610 Tarpon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 Tarpon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14610 Tarpon Dr has a pool.
Does 14610 Tarpon Dr have accessible units?
No, 14610 Tarpon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 Tarpon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14610 Tarpon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14610 Tarpon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14610 Tarpon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
