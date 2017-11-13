14610 Tarpon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay). The outside offers a perfect entertainment space around the pool or under the covered patio. Split floor plan with a large Master bedroom with a sitting area, walk-in closet, and an oversized shower. 3 bedrooms with 1 Jack & Jill bathroom and 1 bathroom with access to the pool area. Access to A-Rated public schools. The ocean is just 10 minutes from this marvelous community, as well as Dadeland Mall, Merrick Park, and The Falls, with great entertainment and shopping. Pool and yard maintenance included in rent. Renter's insurance required.