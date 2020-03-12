13633 Deering Bay Dr

Amenities

This fabulous Padua Penthouse is one of Deering Bay's most beautiful properties, complete with awe inspiring views of the DB Lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and Biscayne Bay. Freshly painted & professionally cleaned, this 3 Bedrooms (plus a Den/Office) also features huge entertaining spaces with 12' ceilings, inlaid stone & wood floors and custom woodwork. Live the Deering Bay resort lifestyle. Club Memberships available for golf, tennis, fitness center, it's gourmet restaurant, clubhouse & more. The community also has 3 marinas, should you want to keep your boat there as well. This is the lifestyle you/your customers have always dreamed of. In fact, the most common comment we get from new residents is, "we should have done this sooner." Available now, call today.