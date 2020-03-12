All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:03 PM

13633 Deering Bay Dr

13633 Deering Bay Drive · (305) 773-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13633 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33158
Deering Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH 285 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This fabulous Padua Penthouse is one of Deering Bay's most beautiful properties, complete with awe inspiring views of the DB Lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and Biscayne Bay. Freshly painted & professionally cleaned, this 3 Bedrooms (plus a Den/Office) also features huge entertaining spaces with 12' ceilings, inlaid stone & wood floors and custom woodwork. Live the Deering Bay resort lifestyle. Club Memberships available for golf, tennis, fitness center, it's gourmet restaurant, clubhouse & more. The community also has 3 marinas, should you want to keep your boat there as well. This is the lifestyle you/your customers have always dreamed of. In fact, the most common comment we get from new residents is, "we should have done this sooner." Available now, call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have any available units?
13633 Deering Bay Dr has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have?
Some of 13633 Deering Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13633 Deering Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13633 Deering Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13633 Deering Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13633 Deering Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 13633 Deering Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13633 Deering Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13633 Deering Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 13633 Deering Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13633 Deering Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13633 Deering Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13633 Deering Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
