Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage new construction

CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL. GORGEOUS MULTI FAMILY HOME WITH ELEVATOR, SEPARATE ART STUDIO/LIBRARY AND SITTING AREA IN MASTER BEDROOM OVERLOOKING A FABULOUS VIEW OF THE WATER. ITALIAN CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SATURNIA MARBLE AND OAK WOOD FLOORING AND DECORATIVE WOOD CEILING IN DINING ROOM. IMPACT GLASS. PARKING FOR 6 CARS: 2 IN GARAGE + OUSIDE PARKING FOR 2 IN FRONT + COVERED PARKING FOR 2. THE EXTERIOR FEATURES A WATERFALL GROTTO-LIKE POOL AND HEATED JACUZZI. OPEN TERRACES. GENERATOR WITH UNDERGROUND TANK (250 GAL PROPANE GAS)