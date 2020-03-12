All apartments in Coral Gables
Coral Gables, FL
1265 Andalusia Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 AM

1265 Andalusia Ave

1265 Andalusia Avenue · (305) 697-8786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1265 Andalusia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1st Floor/Guest House · Avail. now

$1,199

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

tennis court
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Wi-Fi, Electric, Amazing location, located near the golf park, tennis park, Miracle Mile and other local Coral Gables amenities. This is a First-floor Studio available for rent. The studios have their own private Bathroom, Walking Closet and kitchenette area. Perfect for someone who will like to be in a very quiet area yet close to many activities. This is Studio with a full bathroom, approx. 300 sqft, Acceptable Tenant Screening, App fee pay by tenant. ( Approx. $30-$40/applicant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Andalusia Ave have any available units?
1265 Andalusia Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1265 Andalusia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Andalusia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Andalusia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1265 Andalusia Ave offer parking?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1265 Andalusia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Andalusia Ave have a pool?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Andalusia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Andalusia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Andalusia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Andalusia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
