1265 Andalusia Ave

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Wi-Fi, Electric, Amazing location, located near the golf park, tennis park, Miracle Mile and other local Coral Gables amenities. This is a First-floor Studio available for rent. The studios have their own private Bathroom, Walking Closet and kitchenette area. Perfect for someone who will like to be in a very quiet area yet close to many activities. This is Studio with a full bathroom, approx. 300 sqft, Acceptable Tenant Screening, App fee pay by tenant. ( Approx. $30-$40/applicant)