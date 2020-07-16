1239 Mariposa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/2 Bath 1,247 Sq. Ft. located in a very desirable residential section of South Gables. This oversized 2nd floor unit has 2 Master-sized bedrooms and generous bathrooms. The combined Living Room/Dining Room has a private balcony letting in an abundance of natural light. OTHER AMENITIES INCLUDE: Pool, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, white Italian tile flooring, walk-in pantry’s, storage/linen closets, laundry room, custom verticals on all window openings. Unit is private and secure in a cache building on a tree-lined street in the Gables. Walk to UM, Metrorail, dining, shopping, entertainment, banks, CVS and more. A MUST SEE!

For all showings, please bring a mask and practice social distancing.