Coral Gables, FL
1239 Mariposa Ave
1239 Mariposa Ave

1239 Mariposa Avenue · (305) 343-8588
Coral Gables
Riviera
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

1239 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/2 Bath 1,247 Sq. Ft. located in a very desirable residential section of South Gables. This oversized 2nd floor unit has 2 Master-sized bedrooms and generous bathrooms. The combined Living Room/Dining Room has a private balcony letting in an abundance of natural light. OTHER AMENITIES INCLUDE: Pool, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, white Italian tile flooring, walk-in pantry’s, storage/linen closets, laundry room, custom verticals on all window openings. Unit is private and secure in a cache building on a tree-lined street in the Gables. Walk to UM, Metrorail, dining, shopping, entertainment, banks, CVS and more. A MUST SEE!
For all showings, please bring a mask and practice social distancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Mariposa Ave have any available units?
1239 Mariposa Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 1239 Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Mariposa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1239 Mariposa Ave offer parking?
No, 1239 Mariposa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Mariposa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1239 Mariposa Ave has a pool.
Does 1239 Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1239 Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 Mariposa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Mariposa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Mariposa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
