Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Available 1st week of July. Super spacious 1-bed with assigned parking walking distance to University of Miami. Quiet and safe neighborhood and easy to walk to many restaurants and campus. Charming building and even has a pool! 2-story building, and this unit is on the top floor. Kitchen and bathrooms are completely updated with modern vanities, cabinetry and fixtures. New laminate flooring throughout and the unit even has a balcony. 1 block from US-1 and yet very quiet and lush landscaping all all around property. Fantastic location and a great deal. Showings will be accommodated starting June. See virtual tour.