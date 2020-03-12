1039 Hardee Rd

Amenities
Available July 1. Spacious and elegant South Gables home with terrific open floor plan - fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,830 sqft per appraiser. Features a living room, dining room and very large Florida room. Lovely finishes include crown moldings, recessed lights, and French doors. The eat-in kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled with marble, wood cabinets & granite. Home has impact windows/doors, Rolladen rolling shutters in Florida room, & alarm system. Converted garage has 1 bedroom, 1 bath. The lush, private yard has a covered patio with Chicago brick walkways throughout... Pets okay! Tenant screening required per adult. 1mo and Double Security required.