1039 Hardee Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Available July 1. Spacious and elegant South Gables home with terrific open floor plan - fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,830 sqft per appraiser. Features a living room, dining room and very large Florida room. Lovely finishes include crown moldings, recessed lights, and French doors. The eat-in kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled with marble, wood cabinets & granite. Home has impact windows/doors, Rolladen rolling shutters in Florida room, & alarm system. Converted garage has 1 bedroom, 1 bath. The lush, private yard has a covered patio with Chicago brick walkways throughout... Pets okay! Tenant screening required per adult. 1mo and Double Security required.