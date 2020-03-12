All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1039 Hardee Rd

1039 Hardee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Hardee Road, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Amenities

Available July 1. Spacious and elegant South Gables home with terrific open floor plan - fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,830 sqft per appraiser. Features a living room, dining room and very large Florida room. Lovely finishes include crown moldings, recessed lights, and French doors. The eat-in kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled with marble, wood cabinets & granite. Home has impact windows/doors, Rolladen rolling shutters in Florida room, & alarm system. Converted garage has 1 bedroom, 1 bath. The lush, private yard has a covered patio with Chicago brick walkways throughout... Pets okay! Tenant screening required per adult. 1mo and Double Security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Hardee Rd have any available units?
1039 Hardee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 1039 Hardee Rd have?
Some of 1039 Hardee Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Hardee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Hardee Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Hardee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Hardee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Hardee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Hardee Rd does offer parking.
Does 1039 Hardee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Hardee Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Hardee Rd have a pool?
No, 1039 Hardee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Hardee Rd have accessible units?
No, 1039 Hardee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Hardee Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Hardee Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Hardee Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Hardee Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
