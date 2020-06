Amenities

1028 Almeria Avenue. Beautiful home located in the heart of Coral Gables. On a quiet tree lined street. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of parking with a carport and circular drive way. House has a beautiful Florida room that gets full sun most of the day. Sunny backyard with lots of privacy, with outdoor dining table great for entertaining. Hammocks to lay back and relax. Plenty of extra storage space in the attic. House is furnished and also comes with a weekly maid service. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. If you are looking for a amazing home, this is the one. Call Anthony Lamb with any questions.