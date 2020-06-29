All apartments in Coral Gables
101 Sidonia Ave

Location

101 Sidonia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 office or den, 5th Floor unit balcony facing North. Quiet and splendorous.
Washer/Dryer, fully equipped kitchen, ceramic floor throughout. Covered Garage Parking in beautifully
landscaped Villa Florini. Centrally located in prestigious Coral Gables & minutes from
Miami International Airport. Near the Coral Gables Woman’s Club.
2 blocks to Coral Gables Trolley that the city provides free of charge for its residents travelling along Ponce de Leon Avenue , crossing Miracle Mile to the Metrorail. Also free street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Sidonia Ave have any available units?
101 Sidonia Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Sidonia Ave have?
Some of 101 Sidonia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Sidonia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sidonia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sidonia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 101 Sidonia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 101 Sidonia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 Sidonia Ave offers parking.
Does 101 Sidonia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Sidonia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sidonia Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Sidonia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Sidonia Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Sidonia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sidonia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Sidonia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Sidonia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Sidonia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
