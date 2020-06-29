101 Sidonia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 office or den, 5th Floor unit balcony facing North. Quiet and splendorous.

Washer/Dryer, fully equipped kitchen, ceramic floor throughout. Covered Garage Parking in beautifully

landscaped Villa Florini. Centrally located in prestigious Coral Gables & minutes from

Miami International Airport. Near the Coral Gables Woman’s Club.

2 blocks to Coral Gables Trolley that the city provides free of charge for its residents travelling along Ponce de Leon Avenue , crossing Miracle Mile to the Metrorail. Also free street parking.