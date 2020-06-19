All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

4812 NW 22nd St

4812 Northwest 22nd Street · (954) 592-0158
Location

4812 Northwest 22nd Street, Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to the Township - This recently updated light and bright townhouse features two Master Suites upstairs, a fully upgraded kitchen & half bath downstairs. Relax in the extended living room w/skylights overlooking the lake with a beautifully lit fountain. A small patio in located off the kitchen is perfect for a grill & table. Bathrooms updated. Full size washer/dryer. Townhouse is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a very well maintained, beautiful area. Hurricane shutters. Free cable, water, gym, basketball courts, pools. Walk to satellite pool. Great amenities at the main Township complex. Close to expressways, shopping & The Promenade. This is a MUST SEE! See Broker Remarks for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 NW 22nd St have any available units?
4812 NW 22nd St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4812 NW 22nd St have?
Some of 4812 NW 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 NW 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4812 NW 22nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 NW 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4812 NW 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 4812 NW 22nd St offer parking?
No, 4812 NW 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 4812 NW 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4812 NW 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 NW 22nd St have a pool?
Yes, 4812 NW 22nd St has a pool.
Does 4812 NW 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 4812 NW 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 NW 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 NW 22nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 NW 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 NW 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
