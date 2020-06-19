4812 NW 22nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill

Welcome to the Township - This recently updated light and bright townhouse features two Master Suites upstairs, a fully upgraded kitchen & half bath downstairs. Relax in the extended living room w/skylights overlooking the lake with a beautifully lit fountain. A small patio in located off the kitchen is perfect for a grill & table. Bathrooms updated. Full size washer/dryer. Townhouse is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a very well maintained, beautiful area. Hurricane shutters. Free cable, water, gym, basketball courts, pools. Walk to satellite pool. Great amenities at the main Township complex. Close to expressways, shopping & The Promenade. This is a MUST SEE! See Broker Remarks for showing instructions.