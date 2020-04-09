All apartments in Cocoa Beach
860 S Orlando Avenue

860 S Orlando Ave · (321) 458-6548
Location

860 S Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Cleggmoor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ground floor unit in quiet, boutique quadplex community. Recent paint, like-new features, updated appliances, living/dining combo, wall to wall carpet, tile in living areas and kitchen. Complex features built-in freeform pool, gazebo, and plenty of parking. Desirable 8th St South location just steps to the beach, near Downtown/Minutemen Cswy shopping, fine restaurants, and services. XLNT Cocoa Beach location minutes to Patrick AFB, Pineda Cswy, Melbourne areas, I-95, all major area thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 S Orlando Avenue have any available units?
860 S Orlando Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 860 S Orlando Avenue have?
Some of 860 S Orlando Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 S Orlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
860 S Orlando Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 S Orlando Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 860 S Orlando Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 860 S Orlando Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 860 S Orlando Avenue does offer parking.
Does 860 S Orlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 S Orlando Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 S Orlando Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 860 S Orlando Avenue has a pool.
Does 860 S Orlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 860 S Orlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 860 S Orlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 S Orlando Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 S Orlando Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 S Orlando Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
