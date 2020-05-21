All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

3138 Sandy Ridge Dr

3138 Sandy Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Sandy Ridge Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari 727 642 3678 for more info on this 4 Br 2.5 bath Pool home.
Split floor plan.Tile & carpet flooring
Office area.
Large screen lanai
All in the heart of Countryside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr have any available units?
3138 Sandy Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr have?
Some of 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Sandy Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 Sandy Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
