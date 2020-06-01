Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1375 DRUID
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1375 DRUID
1375 Druid Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1375 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
What a great open kitchen and family room with a walk out deck. This one bed one bath is .03 mi to Glen Oaks Park and 4 miles to clearwater beach. Public bus stop on the west side of property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1375 DRUID have any available units?
1375 DRUID doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 1375 DRUID currently offering any rent specials?
1375 DRUID is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 DRUID pet-friendly?
No, 1375 DRUID is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1375 DRUID offer parking?
No, 1375 DRUID does not offer parking.
Does 1375 DRUID have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 DRUID does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 DRUID have a pool?
No, 1375 DRUID does not have a pool.
Does 1375 DRUID have accessible units?
No, 1375 DRUID does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 DRUID have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 DRUID does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 DRUID have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 DRUID does not have units with air conditioning.
