1009 PEARCE DRIVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM
1009 PEARCE DRIVE
1009 Pearce Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1009 Pearce Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
Seville
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Unit is ground floor end unit & is located in a 55+ community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE have any available units?
1009 PEARCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE have?
Some of 1009 PEARCE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1009 PEARCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1009 PEARCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 PEARCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1009 PEARCE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1009 PEARCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 PEARCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1009 PEARCE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1009 PEARCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 PEARCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 PEARCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
