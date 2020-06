Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator

Beautiful four-story townhouse with a private elevator. Experience Luxury and contemporary architecture. The perfect fusion between nature and a 10' foot ceilings height unique design. First Floor Features the Foyer and a guest room with a Full Bathroom and walk-in closet. The second floor features the living and dining areas as well as a spacious kitchen with a big pantry, European custom cabinetry and Bosch appliances. Three Bedrooms with two full bathrooms are in the third floor and all have walk-in closets- including the Master bedroom. The fourth story features a private rooftop terrace which includes an entertainment room with a full bathroom.