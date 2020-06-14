Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:00 AM

225 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bay Harbor Islands renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled, modern, partial furnished 2BR/2.5 bath in heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large closets! Very spacious. Gym. Sauna. BBQ (new) 1 parking space more guests. Storage. Bike and kayak storage area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10185 Collins Ave
10185 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SW CORNER WITH NICE VIEW. BUILDING HAS BEEN RENOVATED. FULL SERVICE BUILDING. GYM, SOCIAL ROOM, POOL, JACUZZI, VALET PARKING. PAYMENT INCLUDES INTERNET AND CABLE

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10203 Collins Ave
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9601 Collins
9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10275 Collins Ave
10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful apartment with direct ocean views. The building is newly remodeled with great amenities. Gym, Sauna, Steam, Theater, pool, beach service and mini market. The unit can be rented for 6 months for $6000 a month or for 1 year for $4500 month.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,901
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE TO RENT !!! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH 1 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2450 NE 135th St
2450 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8701 Collins Ave
8701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$7,600
Step into this brand new, never-lived-in, elegantly designed 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom at the 87 Park masterpiece designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2500 NE 135th St
2500 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1073 sqft
Breathtaking, unobstructed water and skyline views from sunrise to sunset! This bright and modern, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features a large balcony, high impact windows and sliding doors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 renovated
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bay Harbor Islands renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

