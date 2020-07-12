Apartment List
/
FL
/
bay harbor islands
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

329 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bay Harbor Islands apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9350 E Bay Harbor Dr
9350 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One bedroom one bath in the beautiful and exclusive Bay Harbor Island. Unit is in great conditions with new a/c units, new appliances and wood floors. Small and quiet building. One parking space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9850 E BAY HARBOR DR
9850 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great opportunity located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1050 93rd St
1050 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious & bright corner unit in the heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Open kitchen w/ updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. Tile floors throughout. Unit comes w/ 2 parking spaces.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9250 W Bay Harbor Dr
9250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Exclusive Bay Harbor Island, Furnished and fully renovated 1,421 Sq. Ft. Waterfront 2/2 with private balcony and all rooms overlooking the Bay, golf course and views to downtown Miami. Very tranquil surroundings, plenty of natural light throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10082 W Bay Harbor Drive
10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Art Deco 2-story building in water front property at exclusive Bay Harbor Islands. Unit features central A/C, spacious closet space, and lots of light thanks to big windows.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9800 E BAY HARBOR DR
9800 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
Club
1025 92nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
New 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment NE corner unit. Stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, interior closets, roller blackout blinds, Wine cooler. Open floorplan gives you a great opportunity to create different spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10250 W Bay Harbor Dr
10250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS from this 2 bedroom CORNER unit in Bay Harbor Islands. Watch the dolphins swim in the bay from your balcony. Tile floors throughout. Updated wall AC units. Boutique style building with only 4 floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 101 STREET
1150 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL. MORE THAN 700 SQ FT OF PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE SPORTING A FULL SUMMER KITCHEN PUTS THIS UNIT INTO A CLASS OF IT'S OWN.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Keystone Point
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
130 BAL CROSS DR
130 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
PRESTIGIOUS BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY-GREAT 4 BEDROOM + FAMILY ROOM + OFFICE. MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SURFSIDE Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnificent unit in prestigious Bal Harbour. For rent, professionally decorated in a contemporary style & features a large wrap-around balcony - offering panoramic views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
30 Park Dr
30 Park Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful & large 1bdr/1bth in prestigious Bal Harbour Community.Hardwood floors throughout, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom, New AC. Lots of storage space. Lots of light. Large front porch overlooking luscious garden.Low maintenance.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10240 Collins Ave
10240 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious bright unit in a quiet condo across the street from the ocean. Facing East Convenient location, just minutes of Bal Harbor shops and Houlover Beach. Ceramic floors, Washer and dryer in the unit, storage room. One covered parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bay Harbor Islands apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bay Harbor Islands 1 BedroomsBay Harbor Islands 2 BedroomsBay Harbor Islands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBay Harbor Islands 3 BedroomsBay Harbor Islands Apartments with BalconyBay Harbor Islands Apartments with Garage
Bay Harbor Islands Apartments with GymBay Harbor Islands Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBay Harbor Islands Apartments with ParkingBay Harbor Islands Apartments with PoolBay Harbor Islands Apartments with Washer-DryerBay Harbor Islands Dog Friendly Apartments
Bay Harbor Islands Furnished ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Luxury PlacesBay Harbor Islands Pet Friendly PlacesBay Harbor Islands Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Miami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College