278 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with washer-dryer

1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great fully furnished large 2-bdrm/2.5-bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of canal, intra-coastal, and amazing Miami sunsets.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9901 E Bay Harbor Dr
9901 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Imagine yourself living in a waterfront community nestled in a beautiful island setting. Now your imagination give way to reality with this exclusive 2 Bed 2 Bath residence. Unit is completely furnished, ready to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1065 97 ST
1065 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS & BRIGHT, GROUND LEVEL, CORNER APARTMENT IN VERY QUIET, SAFE, AND PRIVATE 2 STORY, 6 UNIT BLDG. BUILDING WAS CONVERTED 5 YRS AGO, NEWER APPLIANCES, DIRECTTV & INTERNET INCLUDED. AMPLE FLOOR PLAN WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
Club
1025 92nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
New 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment NE corner unit. Stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, interior closets, roller blackout blinds, Wine cooler. Open floorplan gives you a great opportunity to create different spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9890 E Bay Harbor Dr
9890 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Beautiful four-story townhouse with a private elevator. Experience Luxury and contemporary architecture. The perfect fusion between nature and a 10' foot ceilings height unique design.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9520 E BROADVIEW DR
9520 East Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Bay Harbor Islands 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Family Home. Great Rental Home Walking distance to Bal Harbour Shops, Restaurants, Beaches & Houses of Worship. Located on a corner lot, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island and all new appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 101 STREET
1150 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL. MORE THAN 700 SQ FT OF PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE SPORTING A FULL SUMMER KITCHEN PUTS THIS UNIT INTO A CLASS OF IT'S OWN.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
130 BAL CROSS DR
130 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
PRESTIGIOUS BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY-GREAT 4 BEDROOM + FAMILY ROOM + OFFICE. MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Ready for tenant. Cozy building on Collins ave across the beach. Washer and dryer inside the apartment. Close to Publix supermarket, Bal harbour Shops, banks, two blocks to Post Office.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10240 Collins Ave
10240 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious bright unit in a quiet condo across the street from the ocean. Facing East Convenient location, just minutes of Bal Harbor shops and Houlover Beach. Ceramic floors, Washer and dryer in the unit, storage room. One covered parking.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel
