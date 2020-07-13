/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great fully furnished large 2-bdrm/2.5-bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of canal, intra-coastal, and amazing Miami sunsets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9850 E BAY HARBOR DR
9850 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great opportunity located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 101 STREET
1150 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL. MORE THAN 700 SQ FT OF PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE SPORTING A FULL SUMMER KITCHEN PUTS THIS UNIT INTO A CLASS OF IT'S OWN.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Keystone Point
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9195 Collins Ave #912
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2640 Northeast 135th Street
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
23 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
31 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
