apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:37 AM
489 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great fully furnished large 2-bdrm/2.5-bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of canal, intra-coastal, and amazing Miami sunsets.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9901 E Bay Harbor Dr
9901 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Imagine yourself living in a waterfront community nestled in a beautiful island setting. Now your imagination give way to reality with this exclusive 2 Bed 2 Bath residence. Unit is completely furnished, ready to move in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9850 E BAY HARBOR DR
9850 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great opportunity located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1050 93rd St
1050 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious & bright corner unit in the heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Open kitchen w/ updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. Tile floors throughout. Unit comes w/ 2 parking spaces.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9250 W Bay Harbor Dr
9250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Exclusive Bay Harbor Island, Furnished and fully renovated 1,421 Sq. Ft. Waterfront 2/2 with private balcony and all rooms overlooking the Bay, golf course and views to downtown Miami. Very tranquil surroundings, plenty of natural light throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10101 E Bay Harbor Dr
10101 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 and half bathroom located on the water of Bay Harbor Island.1000 sqft completely furnished. Very bright and open unit. Big balcony. Open kitchen. Master bathroom has bathtub and shower. Laminate floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9800 E BAY HARBOR DR
9800 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1100 100th St
1100 100th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Gorgeous 2 bedroom+Den converted into 3rd bedroom/2.5 bath apartment is designed to maximize comfort and influenced by modern architecture, providing a sublime living experience that allows you to fully enjoy the beauty of Bay Harbor Island.
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9111 E Bay Harbor Dr
9111 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! Enjoy the peaceful life Bay Harbour has to offer. can be rented Furnished or unfurnished, 2 bed 2 bath with a newly remodeled kitchen, tile floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1075 93rd St
1075 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
Club
1025 92nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
New 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment NE corner unit. Stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, interior closets, roller blackout blinds, Wine cooler. Open floorplan gives you a great opportunity to create different spaces.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 102ND STREET
1150 102nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
** BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT LOCATED AT EXCLUSIVE LE JARDIN BOUTIQUE CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND ** STUNNING HIGH-END 2 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS + DEN APARTMENT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10250 W Bay Harbor Dr
10250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS from this 2 bedroom CORNER unit in Bay Harbor Islands. Watch the dolphins swim in the bay from your balcony. Tile floors throughout. Updated wall AC units. Boutique style building with only 4 floors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9500 W BAY HARBOR DR
9500 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront fully remodeled Corner unit with spectacular canal & city views. 2 bedrooms +DEN / 2 Baths. High Impact windows ,SS Appliances, tastefully furnished. Walking distance to A+ school, Bal Harbor Shops and beaches .Annual Lease Only..
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Keystone Point
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8630 Byron Ave
8630 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
430 sqft
Cozy studio apartment, secord floor corner unit, quite, gated community , on the bay , 2 blocks from the beach , close to shopping .
