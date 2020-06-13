Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

334 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
Club
1025 92nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
New 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment NE corner unit. Stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, interior closets, roller blackout blinds, Wine cooler. Open floorplan gives you a great opportunity to create different spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9890 E Bay Harbor Dr
9890 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Beautiful four-story townhouse with a private elevator. Experience Luxury and contemporary architecture. The perfect fusion between nature and a 10' foot ceilings height unique design.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1150 102ND STREET
1150 102nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
** BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT LOCATED AT EXCLUSIVE LE JARDIN BOUTIQUE CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND ** STUNNING HIGH-END 2 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS + DEN APARTMENT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10101 E Bay Harbor Dr
10101 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 and half bathroom located on the water of Bay Harbor Island.1000 sqft completely furnished. Very bright and open unit. Big balcony. Open kitchen. Master bathroom has bathtub and shower. Laminate floors throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10250 W Bay Harbor Dr
10250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS from this 2 bedroom CORNER unit in Bay Harbor Islands. Watch the dolphins swim in the bay from your balcony. Tile floors throughout. Updated wall AC units. Boutique style building with only 4 floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1149 97th St
1149 97th St, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
LOCATION,LOCATION, AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. LUXURY AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOMES, 4 BEDS, 4 BATHS AND AN OFFICE ROOM , RECENTLY PAINTED . IT HAS A ROOFTOP TERRACE. NICE COMMUNITY POOL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9520 E BROADVIEW DR
9520 East Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Bay Harbor Islands 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Family Home. Great Rental Home Walking distance to Bal Harbour Shops, Restaurants, Beaches & Houses of Worship. Located on a corner lot, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island and all new appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9111 E Bay Harbor Dr
9111 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! Enjoy the peaceful life Bay Harbour has to offer. Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath with a newly remodeled kitchen, tile floors. Waterfront building, with gorgeous Intracoastal views from stunning pool deck with heated pool.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9901 E Bay Harbor Dr
9901 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Imagine yourself living in a waterfront community nestled in a beautiful island setting. Now your imagination give way to reality with this exclusive 2 Bed 2 Bath residence. Unit is completely furnished, ready to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2640 NE 135th St
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
PRIME LOCATION NEAR FIU AND BARRY UNIVERSITY, NEXT TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT NATURE TRAILS IN MIAMI, VERY WELL MAINTANED BUILDING, SWIMMING POOL OVERLOOKING THE CANAL, THIS CONDO HAS UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, BALCONY FACING THE PARK,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bay Harbor Islands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

