9110 W Bay Harbor Dr

Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water. This unit located on the second floor offers original wood floors, freshly painted, central A/C, gas stove, walk-in closet, updated bathroom, water view from living room and Indian Creek Golf Course, one assigned parking space. Building offers a laundry facility and dock where you can sit, relax and watch beautiful sunsets. Great location, walking distance to the Beach, Bal Harbour Shops, Restaurants, Banks, Parks Great School K-8. Very easy to show.