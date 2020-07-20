All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
5 West Orange Street
5 West Orange Street

5 W Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 W Orange Street, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,518 sq. ft. home in Apopka, FL! Lovely gourmet kitchen features lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space with a breakfast area. Wonderful living room area with decorative fireplace. Master suite features dual vanities. Beautiful secondary rooms with bathrooms throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 West Orange Street have any available units?
5 West Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 5 West Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 West Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 West Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 West Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 West Orange Street offer parking?
No, 5 West Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 West Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 West Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 West Orange Street have a pool?
No, 5 West Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 West Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 5 West Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 West Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 West Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 West Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 West Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
