328 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
67 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
1240 Villa Ln #145
1240 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
2BD / 2BA - Apopka - This is a beautiful 2 bed/2 bath FURNISHED Condo located in the heart of Errol in Apopka. Updated and lovely! Freshly painted. Carpet throughout living room/bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
731 Cavan Drive
731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2555 sqft
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1219 Acorn Circle
1219 Acorn Circle, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
1219 Acorn Circle Available 07/21/20 Spacious and Well-Kept 4BR/2BA Home Off Apopka Blvd! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 1,385 square feet and is located in beautiful Apopka, off Apopka Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
533 Climbing Ivy Ct
533 Climbing Ivy Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1753 sqft
533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.5 TH 2 car garage with open floor plan - 533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
878 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE
878 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
878 Ashworth Overlook DR., Great 3/2.5 TH, end unit in Overlook at Parkside. The community is gated with pool. All stainless appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. Carpet and tile throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1048 Pavia Dr
1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1711 sqft
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107
457 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107 Available 09/11/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo - Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,145
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
42 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:02am
45 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
28 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
5 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents declined over the past month

Apopka rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apopka, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apopka fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

