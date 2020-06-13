Apartment List
49 Accessible Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Medith Manor
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Wymore Rd #107
305 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE NOW! Freshly painted interior of this ground floor condo in popular community! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath features new kitchen appliances, new granite counters and cabinets, living

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Wymore Rd #102
405 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
405 Wymore Rd #102 Available 07/15/20 Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Recently updated ground floor unit in Altamonte Springs! This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Open floor plan...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.
Results within 10 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.

June 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents increased moderately over the past month

Apopka rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Apopka, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Apopka.
    • While rents in Apopka fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

