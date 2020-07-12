Apartment List
395 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apopka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
63 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1247 Lacey Oak Drive
1247 Lacey Oak Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
610 Lake Doe Boulevard
610 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1302 sqft
Single Family Home in Lake Doe Estates, Apopka - Great location for this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a downstairs bonus room,(no closet) in this home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
731 Cavan Drive
731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2555 sqft
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Acorn Circle
1219 Acorn Circle, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
1219 Acorn Circle Available 07/21/20 Spacious and Well-Kept 4BR/2BA Home Off Apopka Blvd! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 1,385 square feet and is located in beautiful Apopka, off Apopka Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
533 Climbing Ivy Ct
533 Climbing Ivy Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1753 sqft
533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.5 TH 2 car garage with open floor plan - 533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
878 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE
878 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
878 Ashworth Overlook DR., Great 3/2.5 TH, end unit in Overlook at Parkside. The community is gated with pool. All stainless appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. Carpet and tile throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1360 WOODFIELD OAKS DRIVE
1360 Woodfield Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1498 sqft
Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodfield Oaks. A newer roof was installed and newer AC and many more. The home has a very open floor plan with high ceilings. Split bedroom plan.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1048 Pavia Dr
1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1711 sqft
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd
1768 Saddleback Ridge Road, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Very well maintained 2br/2ba home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka near shopping, & major roadways!! - Available August 1, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
906 Woodcraft Drive
906 Woodcraft Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1987 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Foxwood
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2064 sqft
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.

1 of 7

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2228 El Marra Drive
2228 El Marra Drive, Clarcona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4160 sqft
FABULOUS 2 STORY CASTLE IN A QUIET AREA OF OCOEE. FULLY EQUIPPED MOTHER IN LAW SUITE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR FOR PARTIES AND A BIG PORCH RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. GREAT SETUP FOR ENTERTAINING.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
57 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
City Guide for Apopka, FL

People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.

Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apopka? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Apopka, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apopka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

