204 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Medith Manor
18 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
779 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rosemont
17 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,033
677 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
15 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
5 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$823
648 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:36am
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.

June 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Apopka rents increased moderately over the past month

Apopka rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Apopka, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Apopka.
    • While rents in Apopka fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

