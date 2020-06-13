106 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with balcony

People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.

Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.

