106 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2687 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
559 Martin Place Boulevard
559 Martin Place Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1176 sqft
HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl
553 Hiawatha Palm Place, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2757 sqft
Large home in Errol Estate Apopka - Gorgeous home, at Parkside at Errol Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a 3-way split floor plan. The spacious foyer opens into the dining room and living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Brookfield Place
826 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
7870 sqft
Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3234 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1218 VILLA LANE
1218 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1073 sqft
2/2.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30531 PGA Drive
30531 Pga Drive, Mount Plymouth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
1280 sqft
4 Bed/2 bath house ~ Mt Plymount FL - Property Id: 19804 Beautiful 4-bedrooms house, 3 of the bedrooms come with large walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms Master Bedroom with hot tub and separate shower, spacious front yard, huge back-yard that

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2228 EL MARRA DRIVE
2228 El Marra Drive, Clarcona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4160 sqft
FABULOUS 2 STORY CASTLE IN A QUIET AREA OF OCOEE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR FOR PARTIES AND A BIG PORCH RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. GREAT SETUP FOR ENTERTAINING. ADD TO THAT AN EQUIPPED MOTHER IN LAW SUITE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE
1612 Sweetwater West Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2047 sqft
1612 Sweetwater West Circle. Gated Community. Contemporary style with 2047 heated sq.ft. 4/2.5 split bedroom plan, foyer, formal dining & living rooms, family room w/fireplace, volume ceilings, inside utility.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
401 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
69 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
City Guide for Apopka, FL

People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.

Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apopka? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Apopka, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Apopka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

