106 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with balcony
People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.
Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Apopka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.