299 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

$
60 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

1 Unit Available
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3400 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
1247 Lacey Oak Drive
1247 Lacey Oak Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
610 Lake Doe Boulevard
610 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1302 sqft
Single Family Home in Lake Doe Estates, Apopka - Great location for this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a downstairs bonus room,(no closet) in this home with a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1219 Acorn Circle
1219 Acorn Circle, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
1219 Acorn Circle Available 07/21/20 Spacious and Well-Kept 4BR/2BA Home Off Apopka Blvd! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 1,385 square feet and is located in beautiful Apopka, off Apopka Blvd.

1 Unit Available
1360 WOODFIELD OAKS DRIVE
1360 Woodfield Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1498 sqft
Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodfield Oaks. A newer roof was installed and newer AC and many more. The home has a very open floor plan with high ceilings. Split bedroom plan.

1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2687 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
1048 Pavia Dr
1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1711 sqft
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd
1768 Saddleback Ridge Road, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Very well maintained 2br/2ba home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka near shopping, & major roadways!! - Available August 1, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

1 Unit Available
1644 Sunburst Drive
1644 Sunburst Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1120 sqft
If it’s time to make a change, take a look at the Rock Springs, a well-maintained, professionally managed, manufactured home community. Right now, the Rock Springs is offering a 2020 model year, 3 bed/2 bath, 1120 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
2130 White Jasmine Ct
2130 White Jasmine Court, Orange County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5060 sqft
Impressive 6 bedroom 5 bathroom home! - Impressive 6 bedroom 5 bathroom home in Apopka ready for you! (RLNE5927910)

1 Unit Available
1674 Sunburst Drive
1674 Sunburst Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1120 sqft
Low move in cost with our amazing rental promotion. why wait move in today. Call kb for more information, 904-808-3800 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
1719 Tall Pine Circle
1719 Tall Pine Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1120 sqft
Rock Springs, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1120 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
3525 Meadow Breeze Loop
3525 Meadow Breeze Loop, Ocoee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,595
3468 sqft
Spacious and upgraded 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the Brynmar Community! - Don't miss out! The Brynmar neighborhood boasts large lots in a small, intimate community. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom pool home features a spacious floor plan.

1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 Unit Available
401 Jordan Stuart Circle #107
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
401 Jordan Stuart Circle - 401 Jordan Stuart Circle M2-107 #107 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit Located in Apopka! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.

1 Unit Available
1732 Sunburst Drive
1732 Sunburst Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1056 sqft
Brand new home for rent. Low move in costs!! Call and ask for kb for more information. 904-808-3800 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107
457 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107 Available 09/11/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo - Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.

1 Unit Available
123 Ashville Street
123 Ashville Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1120 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104
484 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104 Available 08/18/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Apopka rents declined over the past month

Apopka rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apopka, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apopka fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

