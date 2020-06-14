260 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with garage
People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.
Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.
Apopka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.