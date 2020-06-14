Apartment List
260 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with garage

Apopka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Brookfield Place
826 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
7870 sqft
Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3234 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
638 Wekiva Crest Dr.
638 Wekiva Crest Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2532 sqft
Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16 S CERVIDAE DRIVE
16 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1350 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1648 BOULDER CREEK COURT
1648 Boulder Creek Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1624 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features high ceilings in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has light, wood cabinets and ample counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Oaks
1 Unit Available
1548 Silver Fox Circle
1548 Silver Fox Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1924 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,924 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Oaks
1 Unit Available
1558 Jaguar Circle
1558 Jaguar Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1490 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
990 Berry Leaf Ct.
990 Berry Leaf Court, South Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3047 sqft
990 Berry Leaf Ct. Available 06/15/20 Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Countrymen Court
1231 Countrymen Court, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1703 sqft
LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (APOPKA) - This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen. All tile on 1st floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2228 EL MARRA DRIVE
2228 El Marra Drive, Clarcona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4160 sqft
FABULOUS 2 STORY CASTLE IN A QUIET AREA OF OCOEE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR FOR PARTIES AND A BIG PORCH RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. GREAT SETUP FOR ENTERTAINING. ADD TO THAT AN EQUIPPED MOTHER IN LAW SUITE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Foxwood
1 Unit Available
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2064 sqft
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.

1 of 7

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
69 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
16 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
City Guide for Apopka, FL

People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.

Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apopka? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Apopka, FL

Apopka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

